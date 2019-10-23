American troops heading to Iraq

WASHINGTON D.C – President Trump says he wants to bring our troops back home from Syria, but it appears they’re actually heading to Iraq.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright brings us mixed reaction from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

{President Donald Trump} We never agreed to protect the Kurds for the rest of their lives.

As President Trump continues the withdrawal of American troops from Syria – the backlash from his own party and Democrats continues to pour in…

The President says he wants to bring our troops home, but Defense Secretary Mark Esper says those troops are staying in the region…

{***United States Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper ***} The current game plan is for those forces to reposition into Western Iraq.

Esper says the withdrawal of nearly 1-thousand troops will take weeks….

{***United States Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper ***} …to help defend Iraq and two is to perform a counter ISIS mission as we sort through the next steps.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} I don’t see a clear mission in Syria

…the president does have his supporters for the move.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} I believe those troops were there illegally and unconstitutionally to begin with. Congress has the war power and that’s never been done with Syria.

New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed says the re-deployment of our troops to existing bases is routine.

But Democratic lawmakers like Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin… say the move makes american’s less safe.

{Congressman Jim Langevin, D/RI} I think it’s going to go down in history as one of the worst blunders in US foreign policy. This will not make the united states or that region more secure.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} The only person that can stop this disaster form happening is President Trump.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy… says the move will allow ISIS to strengthen and disrupt any stability in the Middle East.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} As we speak ISIS prisoners are escaping are reconstituting are potentially planning attacks against the United States.