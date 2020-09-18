American Legion honors POWs and MIAs

BINGHAMTON, NY – Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action were honored today by people determined not to let them be forgotten.

People gathered outside the American Legion Post 1645 this morning to mark POW MIA Remembrance day.

Some spoke about the necessity to pay homage to those who were seriously injured, or never returned from war.

They named some local soldiers who are, as of yet, missing in action, including Paul Raymond from Deposit, and Joseph Chester Boors from Binghamton.

Post 1645 Commander Jon Yeager says we can never forget those who have been kept from us.

“We remember all POW’s and all MIA’s from all wars. It’s a horrible thing to see a loved one come home in a casket or injured badly. It’s even more devastating when that person never returns. We need to remember them,” says Yeager.

The event itself focused on the Vietnam War, which lasted over 19 years, and involved the US for a little over 17.

The ceremony acknowledged former presidential candidate John McCain for his bravery after having been a P-O-W for roughly 5 years.