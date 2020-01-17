American Heart Association and UHS announce schedule for the 2020 Heart Walk

BINGHAMTON, NY – The American Heart Association and UHS announced the schedule for this year’s special walk this spring.

The two organizations kicked off the 2020 Southern Tier Heart Walk at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton last night.

Last year’s walk was nice and sunny, and lots of people donated and participated in the event.

Every Heart Walk has a representative who has battled and persevered against heart-related problems.

This year’s honoree, Terry Purtell says one must be healthy now in order to avoid heart issues later.

“It was so hard. It was depressing, and anyway, my life changed. By going to rehab, and meeting the people and trying to get healthier and I lost 45 pounds. I mean, this is the best I’ve felt in my life at 69 years old,” said Purtell.

The walk itself will be Sunday, April 5th at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

The AHA raised $310,000 last year, according to officials.

The goal this year is $380,000.