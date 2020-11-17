American Civic Association renovations

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University group is teaming up with a local artist to renovate an important Binghamton building.

The university’s P-w-C Scholars Program is leading renovations for the American Civic Association building on Front Street.

The organization is working in conjunction with Emily Jablon, who recently renovated the Big Cats Exhibit at the Ross Park Zoo.

She’s adding unique designs to the front of the building while the P-w-C Scholars Program renovates the A-C-A’s interior with new paint, furniture, and more.

Program President Mark Stein says working toward bettering an important establishment with Jablon makes a large boost of confidence for the group.

“2020, we’re really taking as a year of transformation. A year of physical, as well as community organization and growth, so that way, once they open back up with in person 2021, we’re going to allow their services to expand to more people and help out a larger community,” says Stein.

P-w-C decided to work with the A-C-A about 2 years ago, and will also add an electric sign at the front of the property.

Half of the mosaic walls were installed on Friday, and Stein says the rest will be put in place in early 2021.