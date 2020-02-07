American Civic Association annual International Fair

BINGHAMTON, NY – People know a lot more about organizations around the world than they used to, and that’s thanks to a fair held recently.

The American Civic Association put on its 3rd annual International Fair last week.

The event was dedicated to sharing info about other countries, learning about and teaching citizenship processes from other countries.

Lots of organizations had representatives from Broome-Tioga BOCES and New Visions with booths displaying them.

New Visions Student Aubrie Browne had a booth about Amnesty International, and says she was surprised by how many people showed up.

“It’s rewarding because we put so much work into this and to see people come around and ask questions, and to educate people on what Amnesty International does, having all the kids coming around and asking us questions, it’s really amazing,” says Browne.

The World Health Organization, the United Nations, and many others were represented by students at this event.

The ACA teamed up with Law and Government and Education academies at New Visions to put this event on.

There was free food for visitors, including pizza and fruit, and varied desserts.