Amendment to repeal bail reforms fails in the Senate

ALBANY, NY – New York State Senate Republicans put forth an amendment to repeal the bail reforms passed by the legislature last session.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on the effort and what Democrats have to say about calls for change.

<((John Flanagan, Senate Minority Leader))

This is about public safety and quite frankly it’s about priorities.

Senate Republicans introduced an amendment to roll back the bail reform law.

Minority Leader Flanagan criticized the Governor for not talking about the issue during yesterday’s State of the State address.

((John Flanagan, Senate Minority Leader))

The Governor gave an hour long speech yesterday hailing all of the accomplishments of his administration through his eyes. But, not a word about bail reform.

On Monday the Governor hinted at being open to changes.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

There’s no doubt this is still a work in progress and there are other changes that have to be made. Again, it’s literally 3 or 4 days the legislature comes back next year and we’re going to work on it because there are consequences that we have to adjust for.

Meanwhile the Senate Majority Leader says while they’re paying attention, they’re not responding to make adjustments right now.

((Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Senate Majority Leader))

We want to see if it is doing what we want to do and again we want to make sure that people understand that we don’t want to criminalize poverty. We do not want to continue a system that everybody agrees is broken without making the changes.

The amendment failed in the Senate Thursday, but could be brought up again.