Allen Memorial home buys old Nirchi’s building

Vestal, NY – A property that formerly housed a popular restaurant is now home to what will soon be a banquet style building run by a service that helps families grieve.

The Allen Memorial Home purchased the Nirchi’s on the Avenue restaurant on Washington Avenue in Endicott about 3 weeks ago.

The home says the purpose of the property will be similar to its predecessor.

It will become a banquet style facility at the request of families it had previously served.

Office Manager Michael Romeo says the new building will help them cover avenues the home was not able to before.

“One piece that we didn’t normally help families with would be the luncheon portion after funeral service. We are able to help families with a full package now, from the funeral process to the luncheon and taking care of everything for them,” says Romeo.

The home says it was working for a long time to find a property to do this, and once the former restaurant was put on the market, they grabbed it.

Changes are expected to be minimal, with the booths being taken out as the only certainty.

Romeo says the facility aims to open this winter, possibly in December or January of next year.