All-Star golf supports Catholic Charities

BINGHAMTON, NY – A charity golf tournament is donating large sums of money to local organizations that work to better the community.

The Jim “Mudcat” Grant All-Star Golf Tournament sponsored by Security Mutual Life Insurance is donating 10 thousand dollars apiece to local non-profits that are feeding men, women, and children, educating kids, and more.

Grant, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, along with Security Mutual Chairman Bruce Boyea founded the tournament which benefits Catholic Charities, CHOW, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Urban League.

Catholic Charities of Broome County has had to deal with a rise in demand for food, and the money will go a long way toward feeding the needy.

Executive Director Lori Accardi says the non-profit has had to take drastic measures to make sure people do not go hungry.

“We’ve encountered seniors, for example, who used to have people help them do their shopping or their chores, and all of the sudden, these people could no longer do that for them. That’s where we’ve come into play, and we began to deliver emergency meals,” says Accardi.

Grant became the first Black pitcher in American League history to have a 20-win season.

The pitcher is a founding member of The Black Aces, a group of Black pitchers with similar success in the big leagues.

Accardi says if you need help, don’t be shy.

You can reach out to Catholic Charities of Broome County by calling 729-9166.