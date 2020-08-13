All-Star golf supports Boys and Girls club of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton is also getting $10,000 from the tournament.

It had to cancel its own golf tournament, which would have taken place earlier this year.

The facility traditionally gets much of its funding through grants, fundraisers, and donations.

The club has had to acquire masks, face shields, and other unforeseen expenses due to the virus.

The staff has also had to limit the number of children they can work with at a time.

At its peak, the club could accommodate 120 kids but is now limited to 50.

Executive Director Marybeth Smith says it’s difficult to stay on track when there are so many new needs.

“The community came forth and everybody who normally would have played golf with us and put in a team, they made a lot of great donations, so that helped. We are in the process right now of working on our largest fundraiser, which normally takes place in December, but that won’t be happening either, and we are in the works right now of what we’re going to do,” says Smith.

Smith says the club has also been working to get kids ready for school this year.

She says it’s good training to be in the club so the children can get used to the dramatic changes they will face this year.

You can learn more about the golf tournament and sponsorship opportunities at AllStar/Golf.com.