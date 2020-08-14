All-star golf benefits Broome County Urban League

BINGHAMTON, NY – A big golf tournament in our area is continuing to hand out lots of money to the charities it works with.

The Broome County Urban League is getting its annual $10,000 donation from the Jim “Mudcat” Grand All-Star Golf Tournament after all.

The Urban League, which has been getting large monetary prizes from the tournament since its inception, was not totally certain it would get any money this year.

With the virus impacting lots of the organization’s abilities to help children and others in the area, the 50-year old community mainstay has had to make some changes.

President and CEO Jennifer Lesko says these changes are for the betterment of the people.

“We have a virtual summer program. If people need rental assistance, we do it through emails, phone calls, sometimes Zoom or Face Time meetings, so we really had to look at how we do programming, and change it so we can keep ourselves safe, and also the families and the children that we serve,” says Lesko.

Lesko says the money will have a long term benefit with the Urban League.

She says it will provide more mentoring opportunities for area children, including the near 20 children with special needs who depend on the Urban League.