All parishes in Central NY to suspend in person worship as of Sunday 3/15

[March 14, 2020–Syracuse] The Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York has directed all parishes of the Diocese to temporarily suspend in-person worship and gatherings in favor of remote alternatives after Sunday, March 15th.



The Rt. Rev. Dr. DeDe Duncan-Probe sent the following letter to all clergy, wardens, and parishioners of the Diocese on Saturday, March 14th:

https://cnyepiscopal.org/2020/03/bishop-duncan-probes-march-14th-directive-coronavirus/

The Episcopal Diocese of Central New York is made up of 11,000 members worshiping in 85 congregations in 14 counties in the center of New York State, including Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca, Tioga, and Tompkins.

Contact: Meredith Kadet Sanderson, (315) 569-3767 (cell) or mksanderson@cnyepiscopal.org.