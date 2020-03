BINGHAMTON, NY – Senior centers in Greater Binghamton are closing tomorrow through April 14th.

Officials say it is essential to limit the spread of the virus in the community, as well as to keep the most vulnerable people healthy.

All Broome County Senior Centers will be offering take-out lunches by reservation only.

You can call your local senior center if you have any questions.

Seniors can also call the Broome County Office for Aging at 778-2411 for any other forms of assistance.