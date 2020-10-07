All about composting

TOWN OF DICKINSON – Tonight, we bring you a report from a new correspondent at NewsChannel 34 with a familiar name.

My daughter Olivia Ehmke approached me over the winter about doing some reporting on environmental issues from the point of view of young people

I did get a bit distracted by the pandemic so please excuse the snow in the video.

Here’s Olivia with a primer on composting.

Have you ever had left over scraps from dinner? Well composting is like recycling for food.

“For the most part, if it grows, it goes into the compost bin,” says Recycling and Composting Educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension, Josh Enderle.

Composting is the controlled decay of organic materials.

It puts nutrients back into the soil for a repeated cycle.

Enderle says Landfill is an anaerobic area, meaning there’s no air.

“When that happens, those materials make methane, a greenhouse gas which is released into the atmosphere. Instead of having that happen at the landfill, you can compost it in your backyard where it doesn’t produce methane. It produces a rich soil amendment that you can use to improve soil health,” says Enderle.

In your compost you want both wet and dry ingredients.

For wet ingredients you can compost just about all food scraps except for meats, dairy or fats.

Some dry ingredients are leaves, grass clippings and weeds, if you know they haven’t gone into seed yet.

It’s really interesting that the leaf to scrap ratio is 3 to 1. It’s because you need more dry ingredients than wet.

There are lots of different types of bins.

There’s spinning bins, pullet bins, rot resisting wood bins, homemade bins and many more.

You can also compost inside.

Enderle uses a container in his fridge and puts red wiggler worms in it.

“You can’t just go around scavenging the ground for worms because they may not like it in the bins you created,” says Enderle.

If your a kid watching this, you can compost too! You can help by:

“Encourage your school, parents, neighbors, everyone to compost. Set up a bin and say how important it is. Because I feel like composting and proper waste management in general is important for a sustainable future. So, now’s the time to get going on composting,” says Enderle.

To start composting it’s 3 easy steps. Get a bin, gather some leaves and start adding scraps.

“Of all the environmental actions, composting and recycling are something we can do on a day-to-day basis. It makes a huge impact.”

A huge impact for not a lot of work.

Enderle will be holding a backyard composting virtual workshop tomorrow evening from 6 to 7.

If you want to attend, you’ll need to register tonight at CCEBroomeCounty.com.