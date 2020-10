BINGHAMTON, NY – After spending the last 24 years at its prior location in Westover, Aldi has moved down the road.

The German-based discount supermarket has now moved to Harry L. Drive in the same plaza as Food & Fire Barbeque and Spirit Halloween.

The new site officially opened its doors yesterday, with the old site on Main Street now permanently closed.

You can check out the new location seven days a week from 9 to 8.