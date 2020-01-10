Afton student nominated for Presidential Scholar Award

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another student in our area has been nominated for a prestigious award.

Mellissa Locke of Afton High School and Broome-Tioga BOCES was nominated for the 2020 Presidential Scholars Program.

Locke’s nomination came from State Senator Fred Akshar, and Locke says she’s grateful.

The senior is also a Skills USA Area 2 Vice President and studies Computer Aided Design at BOCES.

She says her parents found out about the nomination first, and sprung the surprise on her.

“Mrs. Mead, my advisor, knew a little bit before because she was planning on it, and she told my mom, and she kind of kept it a secret from me, but she seemed really excited about it, and then when I told them that I was, when we got the letter in the mail, that I did get nominated, they were really excited and they were really happy,” said Locke.

Locke says she is essentially in the semifinals for the program.

Senator Akshar spoke highly of his candidate, lauding her work as a student and a citizen in the Afton community where he’s also from.