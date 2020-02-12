Afton Central School career day

AFTON, NY – Some local students took a break from classes recently to learn more about what they might do when they grow up.

Afton Central School held a career day to show students some of the options they might have after graduation, especially if they haven’t already made their career choice.

Students sat in varying classrooms throughout the morning, and learned about jobs directly from local professionals.

Over 40 different professions were represented, including police, health care, pharmacists, and EMTs.

Afton Central School Junior Oliviah Harris-Morris says she and her classmates enjoyed the sessions.

“They get to ask, I think they like it a lot because they get to ask questions people who are actually doing that profession that they might want to go into so they get to ask questions that no one else can really, you can’t look it up on the internet, and people that actually go through it day to day,” says Harris-Morris.

Harris-Morris says she has always had a passion for traveling.

She also adds that while she may love travel, she also has a deep interest in hospitality.

She was very interested in attending the flight attendant presentation.