In other races of local interest, incumbent Congressmen Tom Reed, a Republican, and Antonio Delgado, a Democrat, have been easily re-elected.

State Senator Fred Akshar easily defeated his Libertarian challenger.

Republicans took both seats on both the Endicott and Town of Union Boards and are leading in the race for 2 seats on the Johnson City Board of Trustees although Democrat Ben Reynolds is within 57 votes with nearly 1300 absentees to be counted.