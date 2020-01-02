Addiction Center of Broome County receives money to fund Peer Response Initiative 2.0 program

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local substance abuse treatment organization is getting federal funds to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Addiction Center of Broome County is receiving more than $238,000 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The money is slated to fund ACBC’s Peer Response Initiative 2.0.

The peer counselors are recovering addicts themselves who work with addicts inside the Broome County Jail, those in the District Attorney’s diversion program and make wellness checks on people who have survived opioid overdoses.