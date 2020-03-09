Adam Weitsman shares plans to turn former Davis College campus into elite basketball academy and more

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Local businessman Adam Weitsman has plans to transform the former Davis College campus from a Bible school into a nationally-acclaimed basketball academy and more.

Weitsman, who purchased the property almost 2 months ago, got approval of a zoning change for the site from the Johnson City Village Board last week, allowing him to move full speed ahead on the project.

The first phase of a 3 stage plan is a prep school for elite high school basketball players.

Weitsman plans to hire top-notch trainers and educators to focus on basketball and academics for the teens that may some day play professional basketball.

“Some of the best players in the country want to come here, which is really great. But, we have to get it going for September, at least the basketball part. We’re going to try to get one elite team going by September. We’ve brought together some amazing people to be part of it. On the basketball side, we should be in pretty good shape,” says Weitsman.

Weitsman says ultimately he’d like to have 2 elite teams of 15 players each.

He says their games will be open to the public for a very reasonable admission, if not free.

Phase 2 will introduce an E-sports academy next year.

Those teenagers will also live in the campus’s dorms as they train to compete in games like Fortnight and Call of Duty in the growing E-sports industry.