Active case numbers in Broome County are on the rise

COLESVILLE, NY – The number of active cases of the coronavirus has jumped in Broome County over the past couple of days.

County Executive Jason Garnar held his daily coronavirus briefing at Nathaniel Cole Park in Colesville today as he seeks to reiterate the guidelines for using county parks this holiday weekend.

Families are asked to stay to themselves with no gatherings larger than 10 people.

There will be no swimming or boating and pavilions, playgrounds, athletic fields and concession stands remain closed.

Garnar announced that the county is now at 105 active cases, up from 86 yesterday and 73 the day before.

“Typically we see two-thirds or even three-quarters of our cases isolated to nursing homes or the Broome County Jail. What we’re starting to see is more of an even number. Although we do have some staff that work in these congregant care settings that might be included in this community spread,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the rise in active cases does not impact the metrics for moving to phase 2 which is based upon hospitalizations and the capacity of hospital beds, testing and contact tracers, all of which remain well within the guidelines for the Southern Tier.

Garnar says he’s particularly disappointed that large ceremonies and parades to honor the war dead will not take place on Memorial Day this year.

Although he says there will be a series of small private gravesite services and he encourages everyone to remember the reason for the holiday.