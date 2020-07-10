Act named for George Floyd up for debate

WASHINGTON DC – House Democrats are urging the Senate to take up the House-passed “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act”.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports House Democrats say demonstrator’s demands for reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death is more than a moment, but a movement.

{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} I don’t think they’re going to rest until we do the right thing.

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline says Americans demanding justice for police brutality won’t stop until Congress passes meaningful police reform.

{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} Banning chokeholds, to making sure that all officers have body cameras, to giving police departments the tools they need to hold bad officers accountable…

Cicilline says the “George Floyd Justice In Policing Act” already passed by the House…would do just that, but the Senate hasn’t touched the bill.

{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} What they can’t do // is try to have snookered the American people to think they’ve done something about this serious problem in our country.

{Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, D/CT} There’s this idea where sometimes you just have to lead.

Connecticut Congressman Jahana Hayes says House Democrats won’t give up.

{Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, D/CT} I think the American people are not willing to accept less.

House Democrats say they’re willing to work with Senate Republicans… but need to G-O-P to show a willingness to compromise.

{Senator Tim Scott, R/SC} The first vote was a failure.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, authored the Senate’s police reform bill… he says he’s working with Congresswoman Karen Bass – who authored the House bill.

{Senator Tim Scott, R/SC} The more that she has taken a look at the bill, the more she has suggested that perhaps a half or two-thirds of the loaf is better than nothing, because right now we are sitting on zero.

Scott says he’ll keep working as lawmakers on both sides remain optimistic for change.