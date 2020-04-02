Across the country, local business are producing PPE for first responders

WASHINGTON DC – Washington Correspondent Morgan Wright reports across the nation, local companies are pivoting from their normal day to day operations to producing Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare workers and first responders.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says Americans are coming together to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} Everyone is giving their best to help people who need help

Gillibrand says local manufacturers, and even schools are pitching in – to provide desperately needed personal protective equipment or PPE.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} the head of SUNY has made two dormitories available for beds and she’s also used the fashion institute to start sowing masks and gowns

Priya Bathija says the American Hospital Association is challenging manufacturers, businesses, and individuals to produce 100 million masks for the our health care workers.

{Priya Bathija, VP Strategic Initiatives, American Hospital Association} We’re seeing manufacturers in Washington state, New Jersey change over their lines so that they can start making surgical masks for hospitals.

We’re seeing a lot of larger manufacturers like Tommy Hilfiger, Gap, New Balance step up to the plate.

Some in Congress say the issue highlights the need for President Trump to unleash the full capacity of the Defense Production Act.

{***Senator Jack Reed, D/RI ***} What we can do under Title 1 of the defense production act is we literally go and jump the line

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed says the act would prioritize the production of essential needs to fight this pandemic.

{***Senator Jack Reed, D/RI ***} we can say – listen mass manufacturers we’re first, we have to have these and here’s the price we’re going to pay and we’re going to move these to places where it’s needed

Reed says health care workers must stay healthy to help stop the spread of the pandemic.