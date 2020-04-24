ACHIEVE to offer additional COVID-19 related care

BINGHAMTON, NY – A center that cares for those with disabilities is offering COVID-19 related care.

ACHIEVE is now providing COVID emergency respite services for those with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

The care is targeted towards patients who were previously hospitalized for COVID-19, and while they may not need hospitalization anymore, they still need higher levels of care than loved ones can provide from home.

It’s also an option for any individual who has been exposed to the virus who doesn’t wish to expose others in their home.

ACHIEVE Vice President of Programs Laura Thompson says that the organization has adjusted to continue care for those who need it.

“This is our way of helping families and individuals in our community. That’s part of our mission is to be a service to both individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. That’s changed. So, we had to change with it. This is our way of making sure that our services are available to everybody, no matter what the circumstances are,” says Thompson.

ACHIEVE currently has 30 beds available for patients.

Those looking to be admitted will first need to obtain a referral from their OPWDD care manager.