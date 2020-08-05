ACHIEVE sells “Delicious Destinations” passports to raise money

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local non-profit is teaming up with local restaurants to entice customers to visit them.

ACHIEVE is selling Delicious Destinations passports to local restaurants in the hopes of raising money the organization has lost due to the impact of the virus.

The Colonial, Garage Taco Bar, Farmhouse Brewery, and more highlight the list of eateries, breweries, and wineries that are a part of the event.

In all, 20 facilities will have vouchers.

Southern Tier Independent Restaurants Secretary Paul VanSavage says, “When I was driving over here today, I was feeling sorry for myself on behalf of all the restaurants. Then it hit me. Wow. Just think of the challenges that the folks here at ACHIEVE, the staff, the management, and all of the workers that are dealing with this challenge that we face everyday, but on such a huge scale,” says VanSavage.

The passports will be $50 each, but will have over 250 dollars worth of savings from the local businesses.

You can get yours at ACHIEVENY.org.