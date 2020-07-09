ACHIEVE may see large budget cut

BINGHAMTON, NY – ACHIEVE, a local service provider for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, may soon see a significant cut in its state funding.

The Office for People with Developmental Disabilities announced that it will be making a 238-million dollar budget cut.

This cut will impact many different services at ACHIEVE including programs for residents as well as potential furloughs and layoffs.

Already facing financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACHIEVE would see a cut of around $500,000 annualized.

ACHIEVE Director Amy Howard says it is heartbreaking to think about the impact the budget cut would have on the services and staff.

“We pride ourselves on being a premier provider of services to people with developmental disabilities. Families depend on us. Individuals rely on us for the support they receive. Our employees are our greatest asset and resource within the organization. It is difficult to think about these cuts coming to fruition, and the impact that they would have,” says Howard.

The budget cut is planned to be implemented on October 1st.

ACHIEVE has launched a letter-writing campaign in hopes of overturning the proposed cuts.

The online letter will be sent to Governor Cuomo’s office, the office of the state legislature, as well as the OPWDD.

You can find more information and sign the petition at ACHIEVENY.org.