Access Unlimited hosts an emergency PPE project

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local business known for helping handicapped people get into and operate vehicles is switching gears to help out in the fight against COVID-19.

Access Unlimited usually makes gates and ramps so that anyone with any disability can access their vehicles.

Now, the company, teaming up with the Southern Tier 3-D Printed Face Shield Project and other local businesses, is making masks, gowns, and other essentials for use by local hospitals.

Together, they reach out to the hospitals and other healthcare establishments to find out what is needed.

Face Shield Project Founder Jason Herne says those on the front lines deserve all the help they can get.

“It feels great. Everybody is very enthusiastic. Like I said, it is better than sitting at home doing nothing. We felt powerless, and now we feel like we are doing something to help the people on the front lines,” says Herme.

The main building is home to 3 3D printers that have been making attachments for face masks, adapters for ventilators, and more.

Next door is a station where face masks get sewn together.

Access Unlimited Owner Tom Egan says he appreciates the ability to help make the best of a bad situation.

“It makes you feel like you are doing something good, and it makes you feel like you are going to have a positive impact on the world. It keeps you going. It keeps you putting one foot in front of the other, and I am so thankful that we have got a wonderful team here that really is willing to help,” says Egan.

Egan knew a friend of his, a doctor in New York City who, for quite some time, was taking care of COVID-19 patients without a safety shield of any kind.

The team made several, and mailed them to the doctor so that he can be as safe as possible.

The organization is looking for as much help as it can get.

If you have any 3D printers, you can reach out on Facebook by searching the Southern Tier Printed Face Shield Project.