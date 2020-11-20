Absolut Care workers call for higher wages

BINGHAMTON, NY – A group of local healthcare workers are demanding that their bosses take new contract negotiations more seriously.

Employees represented by United Healthcare Workers East, working as nurses, aides, and other jobs, from Absolut Care in Endicott argue that ownership of the facility is not being fair by offering a miniscule wage increase.

Talks broke down on Tuesday after a meeting to discuss a new contract, in which workers say management proposed eliminating pensions, among other things.

Protesters outside the complex argue that owners have dismantled their pensions, retirement plans, and have made it difficult to support themselves or their families.

Trina Nimmons, who has worked there for over 30 years, says they need their efforts during the COVID crisis to be rewarded.

“We deserve it. Everything that we came to on that table, we deserve that. I would like the new owners to understand that we want to be treated fairly. That’s all we want, is a fair contract,” says Nimmons.

Some workers say they will leave the facility for another job if a new contract is not signed soon.

NewsChannel 34 reached out to Absolut Care, but did not receive a response.