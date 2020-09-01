Absentee ballot portal helps those looking to cast absentee ballots

ALBANY, NY – Election Day is now only about two months away and this year it’s anticipated that many New Yorkers will cast absentee ballots due to the ongoing pandemic.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how to request one.

There are several ways registered voters can request an absentee ballot for the November 3rd General Election.

New this year is the electronic absentee ballot application portal located at absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov.

You can apply by electronic means through the portal. We hope that that ends up being the primary way that people do it because it's probably the easiest both for the voter and for the election administrator.

You can also request an absentee ballot by contacting your county board of elections by email, phone, fax, letter, mail, or visiting in person.

((John Conklin, NYS Board of Elections))

We also have re-introduced the accessible absentee ballot application so if you're a person who has a visual impairment or if you have some other disability where you're not able to cast a paper absentee ballot independently without assistance you can apply for an accessible absentee ballot on our website as well.

If you apply in person, you may do so up until November 2nd.

Otherwise the deadline to apply is October 27th.

But, Conklin is recommending that if you’re applying by mail to do so no later than 15 days before the election.

((John Conklin, NYS Board of Elections))

That gives the Post Office enough time to deliver your application, for us to process it and then get the ballot out in the mail to you so that's very important that even though the statutory deadlines are longer, the Post Office has told us don't apply less than 15 days before the election.

October 9th is the last day to register to vote.