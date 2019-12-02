AARP asks for family care-giver tax to be added to state budget

ALBANY, NY – New York State lawmakers met at the state capitol recently to talk about issues important to aging New Yorkers.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on why some say more funding to keep older New Yorkers in their own homes is critical.

AARP is asking for a family care-giver tax credit in the state budget.

((Leo Asen, AARP NYS President)) Caregiving is an incredibly difficult task. It’s very time consuming. It’s a labor of love.

And he says in many cases family care givers are “out of pocket.”

In fact, the AARP estimates that 2.5 million family caregivers in New York provide about 31 billion dollars in care.

((Leo Asen) AARP has done research in this area and on average nationally has found that typically caregivers are out of pocket over 7 thousand dollars a year.

Costs can include food, rent and transportation.

AARP says a tax credit would help keep aging New Yorkers out of costlier “tax-payer funded nursing homes.”

((Harry Bronson, Assemblymember)) Any way that AARP can make a connection with investments made today and he savings on Medicaid in the future I think is going to be helpful.

((Leo Asen)) Sooner or later you know we’ll either be recipients of it or we’ll be caregivers ourselves.

The tax credit would be up to $35,000 annually.



