A Tavolo Restaurant beats boredom with drive in concerts

CHENANGO BRIDGE – Those missing live music can still enjoy it while social distancing at a local eatery.

A Tavolo Restaurant in Chenango Bridge has started hosting drive in concerts.

Attendees pre-register and are assigned a parking spot with a number, where chairs can be set up.

Food is pre-ordered and picked up without contact, using an outdoor table that is sanitized after each order.

The restaurant hosted its second concert yesterday featuring KidBess, AKA Bess Greenberg and Joe Kollar of Driftwood.

Co-Owner Donna DeLuca-Utter says many customers feel safe at A Tavolo because of the precautions being taken.

“We’re thinking out of the box. People want fresh air, it’s getting nice out. I mean as you see people are getting set up, they don’t have a lot of space but they have great music they have food and it’s safe,” says DeLuca-Utter.

A Tavolo will post their next concert event on its Facebook page.

Those wishing to pre-register or order takeout can call 677-0067.

Restaurants are slated to reopen limited on premises service in Phase 3.