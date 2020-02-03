A Night to Shine Prom returns

BINGHAMTON, NY – A church in our area is teaming up with a famous athlete to put together a prom for those who have special needs.

First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge announced today that it will again be a part of the Night to Shine Prom event for people who may not have gone to prom in high school.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation run by Tebow, a former college football and NFL star and Binghamton Rumble Ponies baseball player.

Pastor Bob Clark says it’s exciting for him because his church gets to go out into the community.

“They get to see us instead of just being a building that they might drive past, oh that’s something, that’s a church. They just only have worship on Sunday. Instead, it is we get to worship with the community out in the community, and also be able to show these folks that they are special to us,” says Clark.

This will be the 2nd annual Night to Shine prom, and First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge will be just one of 720 churches around the world participating.

It is for anyone with special needs ages 14 and above.

It will be this Friday from 6 to 9 PM.