A new child psychiatric center deals with mental health issues

BINGHAMTON N.Y – Staff, administrators, patients and their families are celebrating a new facility to treat children with psychiatric disorders.

State and local officials celebrated the completion of a $676 ,000 renovation to the Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center in Binghamton.

Located at the Greater Binghamton Health Center, the facility consolidates services that were once provided in 3 separate buildings on campus.

The new center is designed to be a welcoming and safe place for kids and their families and features an aquatic motif.

New York State Mental Health Commissioner Ann Sullivan says by providing the services in a more comfortable environment, families will be encouraged to seek help sooner.

“It’s important to come early. And sometimes you can prevent it from becoming more serious by intervening and prevent something from happening. Just come for a few sessions and that’s it. And sometimes you need to come for longer. So it’s a range of services that we provide. But the main thing is, come if you have a question,” said Sullivan.

The center treats children from the ages of 6 to 17 for issues ranging from depression, anxiety and PTSD to more serious disorders such as bipolar and schizophrenia.

Laurie Austin’s 2 sons are treated at the clinic, one for ADHD and compulsive disorder and the other for severe depression and social anxiety.



She says her sons can’t wait to come to their next appointment.

“I love this. As soon as we walked in the first time, the boys were just like oh my goodness. They were like this is awesome. It’s a lot more refreshing,” says Austin.

The clinic has a psychiatrist, psychologist, social workers and rehab therapists on staff providing talk, play and group therapies along with medications when warranted.

The program offers a Mobile Integration Team that makes home visits.

And it has open access, drop-in hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 to 11 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30.

For more information, call 773-4520.