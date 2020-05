BINGHAMTON, NY – A bovine sales promotion has found greener pasture.

One of the Miller Auto cows, typically found in front of the Vestal Parkway location, has found a new home.

The cow, named Rhonda, can be seen practicing her social distancing atop a hill off the on-ramp to 201 North on Vestal Road.

Steve Miller says that the cow fell out of a truck moving her two years ago.

After some touch ups, including adding a mask, he decided to spread some smiles by placing her in the new location.