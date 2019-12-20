A look into what criminal justice reform could look like in the future

ALBANY, NY -This week we’ve taken an in-depth look at some of the new criminal justice reforms going into effect soon.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on how we can evaluate whether or not it works in the future.

When it comes to the criminal justice reform package passed by the state legislature, Richard Aborn with the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City says:

((Richard Aborn, Citizens Crime Commission of New York City))

The New York Experiment is substantial. These are some of the biggest reforms we’ve seen in sort of the modern era from the 1960s on.

And while the new rules haven’t officially gone into effect, when they do he says there’s some things we can look out for:

((Richard Aborn, Citizens Crime Commission of New York City))

At what rate do people come back for court? The legislation is meant to address some of the injustices. Is it achieving that? And equally important. Is there a perception that it’s achieving that?

Additionally he says evaluating whether or not people commit offenses while they’re out on bail and whether they comply with court orders is also a factor.

And, he says while he doesn’t expect the reforms to go wrong:

((Richard Aborn, Citizens Crime Commission of New York City))

If it does, are we sufficiently prepared to recognize that and take quick steps to correct it?