A look back on Governor Cuomo’s 100+ days of daily briefings

ALBANY, NY – 100-plus days of daily coronavirus briefings from Cuomo ended today with an address from his office.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca looks back at the briefings, which have garnered attention from people not just in New York, but all over the globe.

Since March the Governor has held press conferences every day at locations across the state to get his message out throughout this pandemic.

But, things were a little different today as he directly addressed New Yorkers with no powerpoint, reporters, or Q &A.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

It’s clear that over the past 3 months, we have done the impossible. In the beginning, this virus hit us hard.

To date New York State has now tested more than 3.2 million people for COVID-19.

The total of new positive cases as of yesterday is 796.

That’s down to just around 1% of new tests, resulting positive.

But, at the peak of the daily death toll in April, it was a different story.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

You’re talking about 799 lives. The highest number ever. It’s gotten to the point where we’re going to bring in additional funeral directors to deal with the number of people who have passed.

The briefings have been a way for people to know what’s going on throughout the crisis.

According to the Governor’s Office more than 56 million views were garnered on their digital platforms alone.

But, in addition to staying informed, it was perhaps his commentary that kept people tuning in, from meatballs…

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) I started my tomato sauce before I left, we’re going to go back, we’re going to sit at the table, have our spaghetti and meatballs on Sunday.

… to boyfriends.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Advice to fathers, the answer on what you think of the boyfriend is always I like the boyfriend.

While the daily infection rate and death toll in the state has gone down dramatically, he says there’s still more work to be done.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We have to monitor the local infection rate, local governments must ensure compliance and do tracing. We have to watch out for a second wave, we have to watch out for possible infections coming now from other states, and many people need help to get their lives back to normal.

The Governor says he gave a direct message to give his employees the day off for Juneteenth.



He says moving forward he will have press conferences as needed to make announcements.