A local woman voices concern about speeding vehicles on her street

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Southside Binghamton couple who recently moved back to our area says they’re appalled at the number of drivers speeding past their home.

Heather Mallanda lives on Pennsylvania Avenue near the city line.

The posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour but Mallanda says motorists routinely go screaming by her home at over 50 miles per hour.

Mallanda says she’s frustrated with what she considers a lack of concern by local police agencies she’s contacted, although the Broome County Sheriff’s Office did park a temporary radar speed readout sign along the roadway.

She says it’s especially dangerous when she needs to cross the road to pick up her mail.

“The people that we bought the house from we understand that they were not they never crossed the street to get the mail because she was afraid that he wouldn’t make it back. So my neighbor, Mr. Lane used to go over and get both mails,” says Mallanda.

Mallanda says she would like to see speed limit signs all the way up and down Pennsylvania Avenue or even a speed bump to slow vehicles down.