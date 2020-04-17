A local doctor recovers from COVID, UHS celebrates

BINGHAMTON, NY – UHS has celebrated the release of another COVID-19 patient, this one a former colleague.

Doctor Shelly Stradley was wheeled out of Wilson Hospital amid cheers and well-wishers this afternoon.

Stradley, who also suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus, had been on a ventilator for nearly a month, having been intubated within hours of arriving at Wilson back on March 20th.

Doctor Stradley is a graduate of the UHS Medical Residency Program and had practiced at UHS primary care sites in Vestal and Deposit before taking a job recently as a physician with the state disability service.

A UHS news release quoted Stradley as saying “This is a miracle for me. The staff must get their due for caring for me here and keeping me alive. They have been just phenomenal.”

She said that a network of family and friends helped give her the support and strength she needed to survive the virus and recover.



“My husband is with the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, and they have been so supportive,” she noted. “Also our family is very into hockey, and our hockey family has been there for us.”



Dr. Stradley recommends that everyone take the experts’ advice about COVID-19 very seriously, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing hands.



And, if a person isn’t feeling well, they should seek care immediately.



She also believes that it’s important to keep a positive outlook and count one’s blessings when going through an ordeal like a COVID-19 infection.



She noted: “My sister Sue told me throughout all of this to keep saying every morning, ‘It’s a new day and I’m alive.’”





