A Greene woman has died after a three car crash in Oxford

OXFORD, NY – A Greene woman is dead after her car was sandwiched in the middle of a 3 vehicle chain reaction crash in Oxford yesterday morning.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office says Kathryn Frear died at the scene of the crash along Route 12 at about 7 AM.

Police say Frear was following a tractor trailer that slowed to turn off Route 12.

Frear also slowed, but a box truck following behind her did not, slamming into her Ford Fiesta and driving it into the truck in front of it.

The driver of the box truck which hit Frear’s car, Kenneth Price of Buffalo, was injured and taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.