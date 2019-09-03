A celebration of culture comes to Susquehanna this weekend

SUSQUEHANNA N.Y -An annual celebration of culture and history is preparing to take over Susquehanna this weekend.

The 6th Annual Pow Wow is being held at the Belize Fund in Susquehanna Pennsylvania.



The Pow Wow aims to educate people about Native American culture.



The event features Native American music such as drums and flutes along with fire dancers.



Various arts and crafts vendors will be at the Pow Wow along with traditional food and regalia.



Marlene Iris with the Belize Fund says Native American history is often overlooked in our society.

“Well Native Americans are our first people here in North America and often they are the first to be forgotten. We need to go back to the beginning and learn their culture and appreciation for mother Earth,” says Iris.

The event takes place from 10 to 6 on Saturday and 10 to 5 on Sunday at the Belize Fund located at 163 Melrose Road in Susquehanna.



Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and free for veterans, active military and children under 12.



Proceeds benefit Native American families and attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to help the families as well.