A-1 Courtesy Cab is looking for drivers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local taxi service is still open and looking for more drivers.

Binghamton’s A-1 Courtesy Cab is still in operation even after having to pull several vehicles off the streets due a lack of business as a result of COVID-19 and insurance costs.

Even so, the company is still looking for drivers because phones are still ringing.

They are also still working with Medicaid, so they can help those in need of medical attention get to the medical facility they need.

Courtesy Cab Owner Bob Pornbeck says he is thankful to stay in business.

“We had to lay off some employees like everywhere else, but we are hanging in there. We are more than happy to take care of the public. We are here for Broome County, and we would like to make sure that, you give us a call. We appreciate your business very much,” says Pornbeck.

A-1 Courtesy Cab provides 24-hour service 7 days a week.

Those interested in working for them must get a valid taxi license.

Call 723-2000 for more information.