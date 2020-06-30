97 year-old Binghamton woman celebrates her birthday with drive-by parade

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s South Side gathered to honor a woman who reached a high mark yesterday.

Catherine Corse celebrated birthday number 97 yesterday, and was given a parade in her honor.

Police and fire vehicles participated with lots of other cars and motorcycles.

People who know Corse drove by here home on Oakridge Drive with confetti flying and kazoos blaring.

Even people who Corse didn’t know herself attended the parade.

Corse says she knew her daughters were planning something, but it turned out to be better than she ever could have imagined.

“My daughter, Kathy Ann, arranged all of this, and helped with the neighbors, and helped with my other daughter, but I never expected anything like that,” says Corse.

Corse is well known for her work at SUNY Broome, then in Christian education, and her countless hours of charity work.

The City of Binghamton also declared it Catherine Corse Day.After the parade, Corse and her family sat down for a nice piece of cake.