“9 Days” Veterans Day events

The Veterans Coalition of the Southern Tier, comprised of the Binghamton Vet Center, Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, Clear Path for Veterans, and Stand With Me Assistance Dog Training, would like you to join us in saying “Thank You” to our nation’s Veterans.
The Veterans Coalition, in collaboration with many community partners, presents the fourth annual 9 Days of Appreciating Your Service (D.A.Y.S.) campaign.
Each day represents a year of captivity for Col. Floyd James “Jim” Thompson, Americas longest held prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.
Beginning on November 2, 2020, 9 Days of Appreciating Your Service is envisioned to raise awareness about Veterans, readjustment to civilian life, and resources available in our community.
Each day there are virtual events or community spotlights on organizations that that help Veterans. Southern Tier Veterans Support Group maintains a Facebook Group entitled, https://www.facebook.com/9daysbinghamton/.
The Veteran Coalition invites you to participate in the following events in an effort for our community to say “Thank You” to our nation’s Veterans.
November 2, 2020
- Chalk the Walk to Thank a Veteran
- Social Media Spotlight: “What are the differences between Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day?”
November 3, 2020
- Social Media Spotlight: Clear Path for Veterans
November 4, 2020
- (Virtual) Alzheimer’s Association Presents “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”
Event 10:00am-11:00am. To register, please call 315.472.4201 ext. 227
November 5, 2020
- (Virtual) Southern Tier Virtual Veteran Resource Fair. Event 11:30am-1:00pm. To register, please email Steven Waldner at Steven.Waldner@va.gov
November 6, 2020
- Social Media Spotlight: Southern Tier Veterans Support Group
November 7, 2020
- Social Media Spotlight: BC SAFE & American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
November 8, 2020
- Social Media Spotlight: Stand with Me Assistance Dog Training & Twin Tiers Honor Flight
November 9, 2020
- Social Media Spotlight: Binghamton Vet Center
November 10, 2020
- (Virtual) An Evening Conversation: Mental Wellness and Suicide Awareness in
the Veteran Community, 6:00pm – 7:30pm.
- Please register at: https://vets1110.attendease.com/
November 11, 2020
- Thank You for Your Service! Veterans Day Social Media Information Day