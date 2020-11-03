“9 Days” Veterans Day events

The Veterans Coalition of the Southern Tier, comprised of the Binghamton Vet Center, Southern Tier Veterans Support Group, Clear Path for Veterans, and Stand With Me Assistance Dog Training, would like you to join us in saying “Thank You” to our nation’s Veterans.

The Veterans Coalition, in collaboration with many community partners, presents the fourth annual 9 Days of Appreciating Your Service (D.A.Y.S.) campaign.

Each day represents a year of captivity for Col. Floyd James “Jim” Thompson, Americas longest held prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Beginning on November 2, 2020, 9 Days of Appreciating Your Service is envisioned to raise awareness about Veterans, readjustment to civilian life, and resources available in our community.

Each day there are virtual events or community spotlights on organizations that that help Veterans. Southern Tier Veterans Support Group maintains a Facebook Group entitled, https://www.facebook.com/9daysbinghamton/.

The Veteran Coalition invites you to participate in the following events in an effort for our community to say “Thank You” to our nation’s Veterans.

November 2, 2020

Chalk the Walk to Thank a Veteran

Social Media Spotlight: “What are the differences between Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day?”

November 3, 2020

Social Media Spotlight: Clear Path for Veterans

November 4, 2020

(Virtual ) Alzheimer’s Association Presents “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”

Event 10:00am-11:00am. To register, please call 315.472.4201 ext. 227

November 5, 2020

(Virtual) Southern Tier Virtual Veteran Resource Fair. Event 11:30am-1:00pm. To register, please email Steven Waldner at Steven.Waldner@va.gov

November 6, 2020

Social Media Spotlight: Southern Tier Veterans Support Group

November 7, 2020

Social Media Spotlight: BC SAFE & American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

November 8, 2020

Social Media Spotlight: Stand with Me Assistance Dog Training & Twin Tiers Honor Flight

November 9, 2020

Social Media Spotlight: Binghamton Vet Center

November 10, 2020

( Virtual) An Evening Conversation: Mental Wellness and Suicide Awareness in

the Veteran Community, 6:00pm – 7:30pm.

Please register at: https://vets1110.attendease.com/

November 11, 2020