9/11 remembered in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON N.Y -People across the country and here at home took time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice 18 years ago.

A ceremony and moment of silence were held at the 9/11 Memorial outside Binghamton City Hall.

Members of the Binghamton Police and Fire Departments were present for the event.

In his speech, Binghamton Mayor Rich David paid tribute to the men and women that lost their lives that day along with the Broome County First Responders that went to help at Ground Zero shortly after the attack.



He says it’s important that we never forget their sacrifice.

“Your selflessness and courage in the aftermath of 9/11 reflected the response of a nation that came together in the wake of terror and somehow found a way to forge forward,” said David.

Part of Binghamton’s 9/11 memorial is a steel beam.



The beam was from the North Tower and was given as a gift from New York City to honor the first responders in Broome that came to help out with the recovery efforts.