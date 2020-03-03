82 year-old dies after Saturday morning car crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CASTLE CREEK, NY – A man has died in a two car crash on Saturday.

Binghamton police responded to the crash in the 200 block of Castle Creek Road in Chenango around 8:30 Saturday morning.

22 year-old Mallory Neira of Owego was driving a Toyota Avalon when she lost control on the snowy roadway and crossed lanes.

She crashed head on into 82 year-old Harold Sickles of Binghamton, who was driving a Buick Lucerne.

Neira was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Sickles to Wilson hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now