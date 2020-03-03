82 year-old dies after Saturday morning car crash

CASTLE CREEK, NY – A man has died in a two car crash on Saturday.

Binghamton police responded to the crash in the 200 block of Castle Creek Road in Chenango around 8:30 Saturday morning.

22 year-old Mallory Neira of Owego was driving a Toyota Avalon when she lost control on the snowy roadway and crossed lanes.

She crashed head on into 82 year-old Harold Sickles of Binghamton, who was driving a Buick Lucerne.

Neira was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Sickles to Wilson hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.