5th annual Trail of Truth to take place Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Truth Pharm has chosen to move forward with its annual gathering that pays honor to the victims of substance use disorder.

The 5th annual Trail of Truth is taking place Saturday in downtown Binghamton.

The event begins at the Peacemaker’s Stage near the Court Street bridge with a memorial cemetery for loved ones who died from drug overdoses.

There will also be speakers, musical performances, free Narcan kits and training and a march to Government Plaza.

12 year-old Emily Sullivan, who lost her father John to an overdose in 2015, has attened every Trail of Truth so far.

“It’s really nice to have someone I can talk to who’s been through the same thing that I have. Who’s lost someone and gone through the same thing,” says Sullivan.

“It’s our 5th year. We feel that each year this is so important to families to have the opportunity to come out and memorialize their loved ones. And it’s also important to the community of people who are in recovery, or still use substances, to know that this community still cares about them,” says Truth Pharm Executive Director Alexis Pleus.

Pleus says the substance use disorder community feels forgotten as it has faced budget cuts to treatment and services and the loss of in-person group therapy.

She says those in recovery can feel isolated by social distancing which can lead to paranoia, anxiety and depression.

Pleus says that after a couple years of decline, the number of overdoses is on the rise again.

The Trail of Truth begins at 2 tomorrow with speakers at 4 and the march at 5.