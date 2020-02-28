5th Annual Mac and Cheese fest a success

BINGHAMTON, NY – A very popular, and a very cheesy, food festival came back to town last night.

The Binghamton Philharmonic’s 5th annual Binghamton Mac and Cheese Fest showcased 25 different restaurants and 5 different breweries.

The event was hosted at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton.

Interim Executive Director of the Binghamton Philharmonic Andrea Carey says Mac and cheese is a go to comfort food.

“Mac and Cheese has really become a Southern Tier institution. We are so happy to offer this year after year. The minute that it’s over people want to know when the next year’s event is. It’s really one of the best food festivals in the area if you ask me,” says Carey.

There were four awards for the dishes.

The judge’s pick was Food Fusion in Endicott.