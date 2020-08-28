56th annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local small and large business, plus entrepreneurs and other figures in our area were honored at a special dinner last week.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce hosted the 56th annual Dinner and Meeting a few months later than usual due to the virus.

Attendees were able to feast on meals of grilled chicken, filet mignon, salmon, and others.

Several businesses and owners were acknowledged for their service to the community and their own successes.

Chamber President and CEO Stacey Duncan says the dinner honors those who have helped Greater Binghamton reach greater heights.

“It’s a way that we can say thank you to our community. It’s a way we can celebrate the things we have done, and it’s a way we carry on the traditional role that Chambers have played here in many communities to be an important voice and advocate for the community,” says Duncan.

Among the honorees for the night were M.B. Yonaty Development Owner Mark Yonaty, and Visions Federal Credit Union Community Development Manager Tim Strong.

Yonaty was named Entrepreneur of the year, and Strong was named Distinguished Chamber Volunteer of the year.

“It’s a great feeling. Born and raised in Binghamton my entire life, I’ve watched the highs and the lows, and I feel that, through collective efforts, as I said earlier, that we’re going in the right direction, and it’s a good feeling to be part of that,” says Yonaty.

“It shows really that Visions is invested. We’re here. We’re not going anywhere, that we’re in for the long haul, and I think, from the Veteran’s standpoint as well, what that arena means, from honoring our veterans and the fact that we get to be synonymous with that, that’s huge. Being someone from this area, that mean’s a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to the organization,” says Strong.

Visions was recently named the new title sponsor of the Veterans Memorial Arena.

For 55 years, this meeting was held in May, but because of restrictions due to the pandemic, the Chamber had to change the date and how many people could attend.

Over 500 people usually would attend, but they had to cut that down significantly.

Those who weren’t there were able to watch the event via Zoom.