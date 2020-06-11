5 sets of twins to graduate from Spencer Van-Etten in the Class of 2020

SPENCER, NY – A small school district that straddles Tioga and Chemung Counties has a statistical anomaly among its graduating class.

As Tai Wong shows us, 10 of them share a birthday with their sibling.

Good news for the Class of 2020, graduation ceremonies are allowed to be held in New York.

With the Governor’s new order, one high school here in Upstate New York is getting to honor not just one, two or three or four, but 5 sets of twins from the Class of 2020.

“It’s just a coincidence that we have 5 sets of twins in this class,” says Spencer Van-Etten Central High School Principal Melissa Jewell.

The Spencer Van-Etten Central High School’s Class of 2020 is made up of only 65 students.

The twins make up 15% of the senior class.

Apart of being siblings, many view their twin as their best friend.

“Half the time I don’t see her as my twin, I see her as my sister and best friend,” says Phoebe Delmage-Brodie, one half of the 5 sets of twins.

“Yes, because your twin can also be your best friend,” says Phoebe’s twin, Alexis.

“It is cool because it’s cool to have someone that looks like you but it’s tiring in the sense that you have someone that looks like you. Somebody will think I’m her and vice-versa but you always have a best friend there,” says Jaylene Noviello, another half of the schools’ twin sets.

And for those who aren’t each other’s best friends, they still have their twin’s back.

“When I get picked on, she helps me out, when she gets picked on, I try to help her out but she’s a big girl and handles her problems most of the time,” says senior and twin Nathaniel Mills.

“Elementary school and middle school, someone would just look at him wrong and I would be like ‘what are you looking at him for?’ I don’t know, I don’t know why I’m like that,” says Mackenzie Mills, Nathaniel’s twin.

Many twins can’t believe it’s their time to graduate.

“I feel like it came really fast,” says senior and twin Keili Hastings.

“I don’t feel old enough to graduate,” says Keili’s twin, Laurin Hastings.

“all of a sudden it’s over like what happened?” adds Keili.

“I didn’t really want it to end like this,” says senior and twin Julia Armstrong.

“Nobody wanted it to end like this,” adds Julia’s twin, Jonathan Armstrong.

“I’m happy that some restrictions were lifted and we can at least come with masks,” says senior and twin Brianna Noviello.

“Our class has definitely been through it. All the ups and downs but I’m happy and looking forward to come together and celebrating the ups,” says Jaylene Noviello.

After graduating, some have to say goodbye to their other half.

“It’s kinda crazy because she’s moving to the other side of the country,” says Keili.

“We do everything together now but it’s going to be weird to not have her to go do things with,” adds twin, Laurin.

But through thick and thin, they’ll always be there for each other.