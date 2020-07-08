4th of July weekend brings in large number of illegal fireworks arrests

NEW YORK – State police are reporting a large haul from arrests made smuggling illegal fireworks in from Pennsylvania.

After receiving several complaints, over the July 4th holiday weekend, officers brought in $27,000 worth of fireworks.

21 individuals carrying illegal items were charged with unlawfully dealing with fireworks, and some cases are pending additional charges.

State police say illegal fireworks pose significant safety hazards and can be very disruptive for neighbors and the surrounding community.