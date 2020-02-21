4th graders brainstorm on how to improve Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Students at a Binghamton school shared their ideas for bettering the community today with local leaders.

Franklin Elementary School 4th-grade students lined the cafeteria tables this afternoon with ideas on how to improve Binghamton over the course of the next 30 to 50 years.

They made their presentations to Mayor Rich David, members of the Board of Education, and members of City Council.

Topics included gun safety, homelessness, and recycling.

Challenge Coordinator Sarah McLachlan says she wanted to give students the chance to be seen as important people with important ideas for Binghamton’s future.

“Really the highlight throughout this process was not only giving them an immersive learning experience, but really focusing it around this end goal of presenting to authority figures, and having that experience of how you do that with outside audiences,” says McLachlan.

McLachlan says her students have been working on the project since October.

She says it’s important to acknowledge the young voices in our community because their imaginations can help them reach points that older minds cannot.